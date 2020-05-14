4 Exceptions To Termination Of Intra-EU Investor Arbitration

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- On May 5, 23 member states of the European Union signed an agreement for the termination of intra-EU bilateral investment treaties. This article highlights the key provisions of the termination agreement and discusses some of the potential legal consequences for intra-EU investor-state arbitration. Background The termination agreement is the latest development in the EU's efforts to eliminate the investor-state arbitration provisions of intra-EU bilateral investment treaties, or BITs. BITs are treaties intending to promote and protect foreign investment and agreed to by two states. They contain reciprocal undertakings by a state party to uphold certain legal standards and confer legal protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS