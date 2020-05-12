Dura Will Keep Legal Claims Against Tilton In Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave Dura Automotive permission Tuesday to accept a credit bid for its North American and European assets after being told the deal has been revised to give the estate another $10 million and allow it to keep claims against ex-manager Lynn Tilton. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the sale agreement after a telephone hearing in which she was told buyer Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP had agreed to sweeten the deal in response to objections filed by the unsecured creditors and that the auto parts maker will be administratively insolvent and moving into a Chapter 7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS