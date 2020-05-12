7 More Nassar Accusers Reach Deals With Michigan State

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University reached undisclosed settlements with seven more alleged victims of convicted sex abuser and former university sports doctor Larry Nassar, the victims said Tuesday in a motion to voluntarily dismiss their federal claims over the school's alleged role in Nassar's crimes. MSU agreed in May 2018 to a $500 million settlement with 333 alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, a former faculty member and sports team doctor. The settlement called for $425 million to be paid to the current claimants — referred to as "first wave" claimants" — while $75 million was set aside in...

