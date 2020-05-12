Offit Kurman Accused Of Overbilling In Pump-And-Dump Suits

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based online furniture store accused East Coast firm Offit Kurman PA of padding bills, double-billing and abandoning the store right before settlement in one of many cases stemming from an investor's pump-and-dump scheme, in a suit removed to Texas federal court on Tuesday. Luxeyard Inc., which sells furniture and rugs online, and owner Amir Mireskandari claim that Offit Kurman and attorney Frank Noyes billed the retailer excessively for time spent conducting basic legal theory research, firm communications and clerical work. The suit, which seeks more than $1 million in damages against the firm, was originally filed in a Houston state...

