5th Circ. Says LSU Can't End Hazing Death Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied Louisiana State University's bid to end a lawsuit brought by the parents of a student who allegedly died as a result of hazing, holding that the school's acceptance of federal funds waived the immunity it would normally enjoy under the 11th Amendment. LSU had argued that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 ruling in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius gave the Fifth Circuit a chance to reexamine the binding precedent that recipients of Title IX funding waive 11th Amendment immunity from sex discrimination claims. In NFIB, the Supreme Court held that Congress' threat to withhold all...

