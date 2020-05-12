Commerce Will Probe Evasion Of Duties On Chinese Steel

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Chinese steelmakers may be ducking U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duties by routing their production through Vietnam, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday as it opened a formal investigation into the merchandise. Rather than await allegations from U.S. producers about potential duty evasion, Commerce used its own monitoring of import trends to open a probe, noting a significant influx in shipments from Vietnam. "Shipments of stainless sheet and strip from Vietnam to the United States increased in value by $122 million (180.4 percent) comparing import data from the 40-month periods before and after the initiations of the original AD/CVD investigations on...

