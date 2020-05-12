PG&E Fire Survivors' Atty Didn't Disclose Conflict, Judge Told

Law360, San Francisco (May 12, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing 16,000 Northern California wildfire survivors in Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s bankruptcy didn't properly disclose a potential conflict of interest that may have impacted negotiations toward a $13.5 billion settlement, a wildfire survivor told a U.S. bankruptcy judge Tuesday. Wildfire victims' attorney Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra LLP should have told his clients that he holds a line of credit with the private equity firm Apollo Global Management and investment firm Centerbridge Partners, which are PG&E investors, wildfire survivor Will Abrams told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali during a telephone hearing Tuesday. Abrams urged the judge to ensure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS