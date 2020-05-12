Apple Hit With Copyright Suit Over Song In Apple TV+ Show

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Bay Area hip hop producer accused Apple Inc. and NBCUniversal Media LLC on Tuesday of using one of his production company's songs without authorization in the Apple TV+ show "Amazing Stories," hitting the tech and media giants with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court. Darell Jackson, who owns JED Productions, said in his complaint that the second episode of the new Apple TV+ series prominently features "Side Show," a song performed by the Oakland, California, rapper Richard "Richie Rich" Serrell in 1989. Jackson said the episode, titled "The Heat," tells the story of young people in Oakland. In...

