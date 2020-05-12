9th Circ. Revives Suit Over Coachella Noncompetes

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An Oregon music festival will get another shot at challenging California rival Coachella's noncompete agreements barring artists such as SZA from playing other festivals after the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday that a lower court had been wrong to toss the case. The three-judge panel said in a unanimous, unpublished opinion that an Oregon federal judge erred in ruling that Portland-based Soul'd Out Productions LLC doesn't have standing to sue Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its producer Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. "Soul'd Out alleged a concrete and particularized injury, namely the loss of lucrative performance contracts with artists under contract...

