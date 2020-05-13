Security Co. Says Rival Stole Secrets To Nab Gov't Contracts

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Paragon Systems Inc. has accused a former manager and a Maryland Public Defender's Office employee of stealing trade secrets to help a competitor nab federal contracts, each worth tens of millions of dollars, to provide security at three circuit courts. As Paragon was competing with its chief rival Walden Security Inc. to pick up contracts with the U.S. Marshals Service, Paragon's then-contract manager Michael Hughes turned the contest in Walden's favor by sending it Paragon's confidential information, according to a Tuesday complaint filed in Maryland federal court. "As a result of defendants' misappropriation, Walden substantially improved its competitive position for purposes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS