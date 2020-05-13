Kate Spade Stockholders Challenge $2.4B Coach Merger

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Former Kate Spade stockholders sued the company's former CEO and directors in Delaware's Chancery Court late Tuesday over an allegedly conflict-tainted and underpriced $2.4 billion sale to fashion holding company Coach Inc. in mid-2017. Attorneys for lead stockholder Dennis P. Butler and the proposed class accused then-CEO Craig A. Leavitt of putting his own interest in a $25 million "golden parachute" and soft post-merger landing ahead of his duty of loyalty to the luxury handbag and accessories business. Kate Spade's board was likewise accused of caving to pressure from activist investors and failing to secure an independent financial adviser to help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS