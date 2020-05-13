Sherwin-Williams To Pay Workers $3.6M To Settle OT Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave his initial nod to a $3.65 million settlement resolving claims that Sherwin-Williams neglected to pay 5,700 California store managers and sales associates overtime wages and didn't provide required breaks, but the judge trimmed the lead plaintiffs' "excessive" awards. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin preliminarily approved the deal Tuesday, saying "plaintiffs' counsel diligently investigated the case" and that the settlement reached by the parties "promotes enforcement of wage and hour laws in that it provides for recovery for plaintiffs' [Private Attorneys General Act] claim." Judge Olguin noted in his order that class counsel expects that the average...

