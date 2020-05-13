'Unusual' Error Gets AT&T's FMLA Win Nixed At 5th Circ.

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit reversed AT&T's early win in a suit accusing the telecom giant of firing a worker for taking medical leave after suffering an injury, faulting the district court's "unusual and exceptional" refusal to let her take depositions or provide documents to help bolster her case. There was no reason for U.S District Judge Lynn N. Hughes to shut down Beverly Hawkins' attempts to engage in discovery to show how AT&T retaliated against her for taking a leave of absence under the Family Medical Leave Act, a three-member panel ruled Tuesday, reversing AT&T's summary judgment win. "The district court repeatedly denied several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS