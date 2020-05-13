Uber Win 'Infected With Errors,' Cabbies Tell 1st Circ.

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Boston-area taxi companies urged the First Circuit on Tuesday to upend Uber's win against allegations of running an illegal taxi enterprise in Massachusetts and to grant them over $122 million in asserted damages, arguing a district court made a litany of mistakes in siding with the ride-hailing giant. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton was wrong to rule in September that Uber Technologies Inc. did not violate state unfair competition law when it operated in Massachusetts without a license, said the group of taxi companies, the last holdout in a consolidated suit of nearly 800 companies that largely settled ahead of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS