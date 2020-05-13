Real Estate Rumors: Lindy, Realterm Logistics, Nationwide

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Lindy Property has landed $76.6 million in financing for a 531-unit Pennsylvania apartment complex, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for Meadowbrook Apartments in Huntingdon Valley, and Greystone originated the Fannie Mae-backed loan, according to the report. Realterm Logistics has purchased an Opa-locka, Florida, food distribution warehouse for $26 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for at 12401, 12701 and 12725 N.W. 38th Ave., which has 157,000 square feet of space, and the sellers are investor Stephen Greene as well as various limited liability companies, according...

