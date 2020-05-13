Amber Heard Fights Ex-Aide's Testimony In Johnny Depp Trial

Law360, London (May 13, 2020, 9:28 PM BST) -- Actress Amber Heard fought her ex-husband Johnny Depp's efforts to have her former personal assistant testify at his libel trial against the publishers of The Sun newspaper to refute allegations that he abused Heard during their four-year relationship. A lawyer for Amber Heard, Sasha Wass QC of 6KBW, argued to a High Court judge that any evidence provided by her client's former assistant would be "tainted" because the employee was subsequently fired. The relevance of the ex-assistant's evidence also has to be weighed against its proportionality on the issues of the case, Wass said. "Because if it were all to be...

