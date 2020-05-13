Pork Processors Push Bid To Duck Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Pork processors including Tyson and Hormel urged a Minnesota federal court during a Wednesday hearing to toss allegations that they conspired to raise the price of pork by reducing supply, saying the buyers haven't shown the processors acted in parallel. Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim presided over a telephonic hearing for motions to dismiss amended complaints from several groups of pork buyers that were filed following a dismissal ruling last summer. Stephen R. Neuwirth of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, an attorney for JBS Foods, argued for the processors that the antitrust claims should be tossed again for the...

