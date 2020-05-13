Ex-US Rep. Broke $50M Deal With Venezuela Oil Co., Suit Says

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company wants a refund for the $15 million it paid toward a $50 million consulting agreement with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera's firm, saying in a new suit Wednesday that the former Florida politician failed to deliver on a plan to bolster PDVSA's image in the United States. Petroleos de Venezuela SA's American unit, PDV USA Inc., filed the suit in Manhattan federal court against Interamerican Consulting Inc., which it says is a two-person operation run out of Rivera's Miami home that employs only the former Republican lawmaker and his sister. PDV USA had agreed in March 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS