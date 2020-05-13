BBVA Must Face Claims It Squandered $47M In Retiree Money

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- BBVA can't escape an ERISA suit accusing the bank of mismanaging its retirement plan and costing workers $47 million, an Alabama federal judge has ruled, finding that the plan didn't require participants to bring up complaints internally before filing a case in court. U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala issued an order Tuesday rejecting a motion from BBVA Bancshares Inc., Compass Bancshares Inc. and BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over their plan management. The judge was unpersuaded by BBVA's argument that its plan participants' failure to exhaust their administrative remedies doomed their case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS