1-800 Contacts Settles Search Term Class Action

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Online contact lens buyers who accused several retailers of suppressing competition through agreements about internet search terms have told a Utah federal court that they reached a deal with 1-800 Contacts, the last company remaining in the case. The buyers filed a notice Tuesday saying they have agreed to settle their allegations against 1-800 Contacts — the supposed instigator of the anti-competitive pacts — for an undisclosed monetary sum. The proposed class previously struck deals in the litigation totaling just shy of $25 million with retailers including Walgreens and Luxottica. "With this settlement, plaintiffs have now settled with all defendants in...

