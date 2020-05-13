5K Chipotle Workers Should Stay In Wage Row, Judge Told

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Chipotle employees told a Colorado federal judge Tuesday that over 5,000 workers who failed to respond in time shouldn't be tossed from their Fair Labor Standards Act suit against the company. The workers urged U.S. District Judge John L. Kane not to grant Chipotle's February bid to toss more than 70% of the workers from the collective action after 5,198 employees failed to respond to discovery requests by court-ordered deadlines. "Chipotle has advanced this argument even though large FLSA collective actions are routinely tried on a representative basis with far less discovery from individual collective members than has been received here,"...

