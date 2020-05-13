Fed. Circ. Applies Arthrex To Reexaminations In VirnetX Case

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Wednesday its Arthrex decision that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges were unconstitutionally appointed applies to inter partes reexaminations, vacating the invalidation of a VirnetX patent that Apple has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for infringing. The October Arthrex decision came in a case involving inter partes review, but the Federal Circuit rejected the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's argument in the VirnetX case that the unconstitutionality holding does not apply to inter partes reexaminations. The appeals court said that "we see no material difference in the relevant analysis" because inter partes reviews...

