'Biased' Juror Letter To SEC Unsealed In Adviser Fraud Case

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal court has unsealed a post-verdict letter from a juror to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney, cited as evidence of bias by an investment adviser demanding a new trial for allegedly defrauding clients. The SEC did not oppose the unsealing Wednesday of the handwritten letter, which the agency has chalked up to well-earned plaudits for public service. In it, the unnamed juror said the defense "didn't have a chance" and remarked on the posh footwear of defendant Christopher McClure's wife. "During our deliberations we spoke of many things and McClure's wife came up," the juror said. "She...

