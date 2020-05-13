Boston Police Officers Win Back Pay In Biased Test Case

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday awarded back pay to a group of minority police officers who were denied promotions due to an exam twice found to be discriminatory, saying that the officers are presumptively entitled to the monies. U.S. District Judge William G. Young agreed with the 10 Boston officers that the 1975 U.S. Supreme Court case Albemarle Paper Co. v. Moody holds that they should be awarded back pay when there is a finding of unlawful discrimination and that the "presumption in favor of retroactive liability can seldom be overcome," according to the 29-page order. The judge found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS