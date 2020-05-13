Sunshine Makers Accused Of Mislabeling Nontoxic Cleaner

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Sunshine Makers Inc. was hit Tuesday with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that its nontoxic Simple Green cleaners are deceptively labeled and actually contain ingredients that are linked to blurred vision, nausea and other health problems. Plaintiff Michelle Moran said that Sunshine Makers took advantage of consumers' desire for safe, nontoxic cleaning products through deceptive labeling and that the Simple Green products actually contain ingredients such as sodium laureth sulfate, which is a possible human carcinogen. Other ingredients in the cleaners have also been linked to muscle twitches, dizziness and skin blisters, according to her suit....

