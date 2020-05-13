FBI Hires Adviser To Oversee Surveillance Request Reforms

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The FBI has retained a senior adviser who will oversee the agency's efforts to ensure its surveillance warrant requests are accurate, following a government report rapping agents for errors in their bid to track former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The FBI detailed its progress implementing measures that agency director Christopher Wray outlined in response to a rare demand from the U.S. Foreign Service Intelligence Surveillance Court for the agency to explain how it is strengthening its procedures to request surveillance approvals under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, according to FISC filings dated April 30 but made public Wednesday. Included in...

