Watchdog Says Defense Deals Are Being Improperly Finalized

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Some military contracting officers failed to complete all the required steps for calculating risks and profit rates when finalizing contracts that companies had already fulfilled, a government watchdog found after reviewing 116 contracts collectively valued at $10.9 billion. The U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General said in a report released Wednesday that contracting officers didn't always provide enough documentation for their calculations or account for work already completed in profit rate determinations. The officers also failed to submit 53 finalized contracts valued at $4.8 billion within 180 days as required after receiving a company's contract proposal, the OIG said....

