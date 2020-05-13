Split Fed. Circ. Spars Over Standing In $4.5M Printing IP Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit affirmed a $4.5 million victory for a patent owner in a precedential opinion unsealed Wednesday that drew a sharp dissent over whether a law firm's mix-up at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office doomed her ability to sue. In a 2-1 opinion issued under seal May 5, the majority of a three-judge panel upheld a Minnesota jury verdict that Arkwright Advanced Coating infringed Jodi Schwendimann's T-shirt printing patent and must pay $4.5 million. Arkwright had argued on appeal that a filing mistake by Schwendimann's patent counsel at Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner PA meant that she did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS