Judge Says Farmers' Atty Holding Malpractice Case 'Hostage'

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota lawyer's foot-dragging and defiance of court orders justify the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit that sprang from the Syngenta AG multidistrict litigation, a Kansas federal judge said Wednesday. In a blunt critique, U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. O'Hara said plaintiffs attorney Douglas Nill had delayed the start of discovery in his clients' case for nearly two years by refusing to recognize the court's authority amid his various challenges to rulings and interlocutory appeals. The judge said Nill has also failed to meaningfully participate in case scheduling, ran up the defendant firms' legal bills and wasted court resources. He also...

