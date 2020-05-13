Greenberg Traurig Guides KBS REIT In Salt Lake City Sale

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig represented a KBS real estate investment trust in its sale of a 463,956-square-foot Salt Lake City apartment complex to Oakmont Properties in a deal KBS announced Wednesday. KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III sold the luxury property, Hardware Apartments, for an undisclosed amount, KBS said in a statement. KBS and Salt Development completed the first 267 units of the 453-unit property in 2018 and recently wrapped up the second and final phase of the project, building the other 186 units. "Considering how hard it is to close deals during the current economic environment, this sale was a major accomplishment,...

