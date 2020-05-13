Claims Court Finds Army's Urgent Need Backs Generator Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected Michigan-based electronics manufacturer SSI Technology Inc.'s challenge to a defense contract for tank power generators, finding that the U.S. Army reasonably awarded the deal to a contractor based on an urgent need for the products. Judge Ryan T. Holte said in an opinion unsealed Tuesday that the U.S. Army adequately explained in a 2019 award justification that its original contractor's bankruptcy, a replacement supplier's initial testing failure and a part order backlog created an urgent need to acquire a new generator supplier. If an agency has an urgent need for supplies, it can forego...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS