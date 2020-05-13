Class Status In Gender Surgery Suit Gets Judge's Backing

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has recommended granting class status to a transgender University of Arizona professor's suit claiming the state's employee health care plan unlawfully denies gender confirmation-related surgeries, finding there were enough people in the would-be class to justify certification. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman said Tuesday that plaintiff Russell Toomey's motion for class certification should be granted, finding that his "efforts at approximating the size of the class are generally reasonable." The magistrate judge noted that the court is still in the dark as to how many plan-covered transgender employees have had or in the future will have gender...

