Army Corps Sued Over 'Harm' From Miss. River Construction

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Five conservation groups claimed in Illinois federal court Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers' "massive" navigation work in part of the Mississippi River violates federal law and shouldn't continue without a comprehensive environmental impact statement. The groups, including the National Wildlife Federation and the Prairie Rivers Network, say the Corps' work to maintain a 9-feet-deep by 300-feet-wide navigation channel in the Middle Mississippi River is causing environmental harm that its project evaluations didn't contemplate. Their suit asks the court to protect that portion of the river "from further irreparable environmental harm and ecological collapse" by requiring the Corps to complete...

