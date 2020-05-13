Atty Fees OK In Copyright Declaratory Relief Actions: 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Any legal action that hinges on the existence of a valid copyright and whether that copyright has been infringed, even if the claim is for declaratory relief, invokes the Copyright Act and is therefore eligible for attorney fees, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, vacating a lower court's order. In a unanimous, published decision, a three-judge panel disagreed with a California federal judge who shot down Dolores Press Inc.'s bid for attorney fees after the Christian media company defeated a copyright abandonment challenge from rival Doc's Dream LLC. U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real held that fees were not available to Dolores...

