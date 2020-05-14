9th Circ. Parks Boat Supply Co. OT Suit In State Court

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit sunk a boating supply retailer's attempt to get a former employee's proposed wage and hour class action back before a federal judge, saying the suit belongs in California state court. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a California federal judge's decision that remanded former West Marine Products Inc. worker Adrianne Adams' lawsuit to state court, where she initially filed it in January 2019. The panel said that the lower court reasonably found it was likely that more than a third of the would-be class members were Golden State residents, a factor that allowed the district court to send...

