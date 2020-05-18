Mozambique Bank Waits To Strike In Credit Suisse Fraud Fight

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- A Mozambican lender is queuing on the sidelines of a London court battle between Credit Suisse and the country in connection with a $2 billion fraud and bribery scandal, saying it will sue whoever loses to reclaim millions in unpaid loans. Banco Internacional de Mocambique SA sued Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse AG in the High Court as part of its legal efforts to recoup more than $54 million lent for maritime projects in Mozambique in 2013 and 2014. The projects have come under fire as a front for bribery and kickbacks and have led to Credit Suisse bankers copping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS