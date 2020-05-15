UK Court Blocks Chubb From Pursuing Brazil Shipping Action

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 6:34 PM BST) -- A London court has barred a Chubb Insurance unit from continuing legal proceedings against a Japanese shipper in Brazil over damage to a cargo of iron ore, ruling the insurer had breached a deal between the pair. Judge Andrew Henshaw has granted an anti-suit injunction to Tokyo-based Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha, which specializes in oil tanker transportation and other shipping services, requiring Chubb Seguros Brasil SA to withdraw a suit it brought against the shipper and another company, Noble Resources, in a civil court in Santos, Brazil. Daiichi turned to the High Court in London after Chubb disregarded written assurances it had...

