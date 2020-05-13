​​​​​​​TerraVia Investors Seek Certification In Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Investors of bankrupt biotech company TerraVia Holdings Inc. urged a California federal court Tuesday to certify their class in a lawsuit against former executives that alleges they lied about the company's edible algae products, causing the stock price to drop. Shareholders Casey Minnick and Reuben Perales asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to appoint them representatives and to certify the proposed class of investors who purchased shares of the company between May 4 and Nov. 6, 2016. They asked that Pomerantz LLP be appointed class counsel. The investors allege that TerraVia executives misrepresented the algal offerings it supplied to companies, including...

