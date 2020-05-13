USW Wants New Duties On Tires From 4 Asian Nations

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The United Steelworkers on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to set new duties ranging upwards of 200% on car and truck tires imported from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, alleging the goods have been sold in the U.S. at artificially low prices. In its petitions to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the union said that imports of tires from those four countries increased 20% over a three-year stretch beginning in 2017, adding that the cheap tires have threatened the bottom line of American producers. "This deluge of unfairly traded imports hurt our domestic industry and workers, including many USW members,"...

