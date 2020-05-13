NY AG Gets Green Light For Subpoenas Into Sackler Finances

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge late Tuesday said that subpoenas from the New York attorney general into the finances of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma LP, can move forward. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain's order authorized the state's examination of the Sackers' finances to proceed. Attorney General Letitia James had asked for the order in April, joined by the 24 other states who oppose a proposed settlement that would end 2,000 opioid suits brought by local governments, states and tribes, with the Sacklers agreeing to pay $3 billion out of their own pockets. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection...

