Tribes Urge Justices To Keep ACA's Indian Health Measures

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A host of tribes and tribal organizations has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to split off health provisions for Native Americans from the Affordable Care Act if the court decides the law's individual mandate must go, saying those parts of the law have no connection to the constitutional questions around the mandate. More than 50 tribes — alongside tribal organizations representing hundreds more — told the justices in an amicus brief Wednesday that the Indian Health Care Improvement Act and other Indian health provisions in the ACA "have nothing to do with health insurance or the individual mandate deemed unconstitutional" by...

