GAO Rejects Protest Over $10B DOE Nuke Site Cleanup Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a Bechtel-led joint venture's protest over a $10 billion environmental cleanup deal for the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site, saying the DOE reasonably picked an AECOM-led joint venture's more expensive bid. The DOE fairly assessed the technical and cost proposals of both Project W Restoration LLC, Bechtel's joint venture, and Central Plateau Cleanup Co. LLC, and reasonably chose Central Plateau to help clean up the polluted former plutonium production facility due to its technically superior proposal, even at a higher cost, the GAO found in an April 30 decision, made public Thursday. "Although PWR...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS