Nassar-Related Charges Dropped Against Former MSU Chief

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Criminal charges were dismissed Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, with a judge issuing a decision that reportedly found there was no evidence she lied to investigators about what she knew years earlier regarding a sexual assault complaint against former campus physician Larry Nassar. Simon was facing a trial in Eaton County, Michigan, on the allegations of lying to investigators in 2018 about what she knew about Nassar in 2014, but state Circuit Judge John Maurer reversed a lower court's ruling and tossed the case while granting Simon's motion to quash the bind-over for trial. After reviewing...

