Military Doc's Negligence Leads To $3.6M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Wednesday awarded $3.1 million in medical expenses to a man who suffered severe injuries due to a military doctor's negligence, adding to a previous $500,000 pain and suffering award. U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee determined that military veteran Charles Brown is entitled to approximately $3.1 million in past and future medical expenses in a suit accusing Dr. Matthew Barchie of Keesler Medical Center, a U.S. Air Force hospital, of botching a 2016 abscess drainage procedure that resulted in Brown's lung, liver and heart being punctured with a surgical instrument. The judge found in a November...

