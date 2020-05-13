Ex-CBS Reporter's Defamation Suit Tossed After Inactivity

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A former "60 Minutes" reporter who hit New York Magazine with a $25 million defamation suit hasn't filed anything since her December complaint and never responded to an April order to show cause, a Texas federal judge said Wednesday, dismissing the suit for want of prosecution. Lara Logan had accused New York Media LLC and its reporter Joe Hagan of running a "hit piece" that scrutinized her Benghazi coverage because the publication had a beef with CBS and its ex-CEO Les Moonves. She lodged her complaint Dec. 13, claiming the 2014 article made dozens of false claims, sexistly framed her as...

