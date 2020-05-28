Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-McCarter & English Real Estate Atty

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added a former McCarter & English LLP commercial real estate attorney to its Morristown, New Jersey, office, where his first priority will be helping his clients navigate disruptions caused by COVID-19. The Yale-educated John V. Galluccio brings two decades of experience in matters ranging from distressed debt acquisition to construction financing to preparing and negotiating lease agreements. He represents commercial landlords nationwide and tenants for office, industrial and retail properties. In the near future, Galluccio says, he'll focus on adapting to the unique circumstances the pandemic and its social distancing mandates have created in the real estate...

