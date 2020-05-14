Insurer Wants Out Of Catholic Charity's Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based insurance company has sued Holy Family Institute, a Roman Catholic nonprofit, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that it has no duty to defend the organization from allegations that it concealed acts of child sexual abuse by priests in the 1970s and 1980s. Markel Insurance Co. said in Wednesday's complaint that the abuse claimed in three underlying Pennsylvania state lawsuits took place before the periods covered by the policies it has with Holy Family. The insurer asked the court to declare that it has no duty to defend the nonprofit, and that it can withdraw the defense it has been...

