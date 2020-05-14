Rolls-Royce Wants Jet Fan Blade Suit Clipped

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Rolls-Royce PLC has urged a California federal judge to toss a lawsuit from a pair of aviation-part brokers that claim the aircraft engine maker breached their contract and violated competition law by revoking certification for used jet engine fan blades they'd asked it to refurbish for resale. Rolls-Royce said Wednesday that the brokers haven't shown that U.S. courts have jurisdiction over a United Kingdom company or defined a market hurt by the alleged actions nor have they accounted for the fact that Federal Aviation Administration regulations governing aircraft parts shield the company from antitrust liability. According to the dismissal bid, New Star...

