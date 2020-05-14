Prison Biz Wants Lewis Rice DQ'd From $3.3M Coverage Row

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Lewis Rice LLC is accused of dropping a prison commissary supplier "like a hot potato" when it was offered the chance to defend an insurance company from covering the supplier's $3.28 million claim, prompting an effort to disqualify the firm. In a Wednesday filing to a Missouri federal court, Keefe Commissary Network said that its work with Lewis Rice over the past year ought to stop the firm from now representing Beazley Insurance Co. in the insurer's efforts to dodge covering Keefe's civil settlement with the state of Mississippi over the supplier's alleged involvement in an $800 million prison bribery scandal....

