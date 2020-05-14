Data Backs £14B Mastercard Class Suit, Consumer Rep Says

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 5:41 PM BST) -- A potential £14 billion ($17.2 billion) consumer lawsuit against Mastercard over its merchant fees should go ahead as a class action, the would-be group told the U.K.'s top court Thursday, saying enough data is available to back up the scope of the claim. Lawyers representing Walter Merricks, the former head of the Financial Ombudsman Service seeking to sue Mastercard Inc. on behalf of 46 million consumers in the U.K.'s largest ever class action, told the Supreme Court there was a "credible and plausible" methodology to estimate the loss suffered. Paul Harris QC, representing Merricks, argued the Competition Appeal Tribunal, a specialist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS